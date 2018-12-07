Grant McCann close to completing early double deal at Doncaster Rovers

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has revealed that he is close to finalising deals to sign two new players in January – with his squad overhaul set to continue apace in 2019.

Rovers are being linked with a move for attacking midfielder Kieran Sadlier, a free agent after recently leaving Cork City and have also bid for his team-mate, defender Seán McLoughlin, according to reports in Ireland.

McCann remained coy on any potental links with the pair, but remains confident of doing incoming business in the New Year.

He said: “At the minute, we have a squad which is doing well and we will add to it.

“There are a couple of deals which we are not far off with. They have not been signed, sealed and delivered yet, but they are quite far down the line. Hopefully, they will come in and help us.

“I think that is exactly what myself, the board, the chairman and the owners all spoke about on Tuesday after training. We are all in agreement that we are in a good position, so let’s make sure we strengthen the group.”

After throwing down the gauntlet last month to his 23 players who are coming off contract in the summer to earn new deals, recent performances are likely to have been duly noted by the Northern Irishman, whose side are unbeaten in their last five matches.

Despite Rovers’ promising recent form, McCann is demanding no let-up from his players in their quest to be part of the club’s long-term future.

He added: “The challenge for the ones who are out of contract at the end of the season is to keep playing well to keep us where we are around the play-offs.

“That, in turn, will give me the best opportunity to give them a new deal and if it is not at this club, give them the best chance to find a new one (elsewhere).”