Have Your Say - Doncaster Rovers: Cups offer respite from frustrating League One form

We asked one fan from each of the region’s clubs to give their verdict on their club’s first half of the season. Here Stephen Waddington, 44, of York gives his verdict on Doncaster Rovers.

Have a read, see whether you agree or disagree with Stephen and then add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

Verdict: A rollercoaster with inconsistency a frustrating norm. Goals have been harder to come by in League One, though the cups have proved more fruitful, with the highlight being the team holding its own in a 1-0 League Cup loss at Arsenal. Rovers need to be more resolute defensively, find greater strength physically and mentally and find a greater cutting edge up front if they are to avoid a relegation scrap.

Where has this season gone right/wrong: A lack of concentration at key moments late in games to cost us points.

Best moment of season: FA Cup run. A 6-2 win over Ebbsfleet and a 3-0 win over Scunthorpe.

Lowest moment of season: The heart-breaking last-minute equaliser by Rotherham.

Best and worst opposition teams: Shrewsbury were the best, Gillingham the worst.

What needs to be done in transfer window: Add physicality to the spine of the team, including a new striker to partner John Marquis.

Predicted finish: 18th.