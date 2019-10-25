Head of recruitment job key for Doncaster Rovers, says Darren Moore

DOncaster Rovers are working to appoint a head of recruitment to help manager Darren Moore build his squad going forward.

Rovers want to avoid “agent-led” recruitment, hoping the new role will allow the club to seek out specific players who will fit their ethos on and off the pitch.

Moore is part of a panel that has been conducting interviews over the last few days and says whoever is appointed will work closely with him and chief executive Gavin Baldwin.

He said: “We have been conducting some interviews over a head of recruitment role and we have interviewed some wonderful candidates.

“The process is still ongoing, we are looking for somebody that we believe can look at recruitment for players coming in.

“We want to be a club that adopt an approach where we identify the players who we want at the football club and not something that is specifically agent led.

“We want to put ourselves where there is clear forward thinking and identification of what we need. A player must be the right fit as a technical player, a tactical player and the right character. The individual has a huge part to play in the player or players that will be coming in, short term or long term.”

Moore insists that he will have the final say on all the players that come into the club, whether that be on loan or on a permanent deal.

Moore added: “It will be an open and transparent decision because with any player coming in, the work will have already been done previously. There will be steps along the way that all three of us will be in connection with, in terms of identifying players to come into the club.”

Moore feels that Doncaster have the right structure in place to take their transfer strategy forward and believes the new head of recruitment will play a “key role” in the club’s progression.

“We are bringing a strategy here that we believe in greatly,” he said.

“There is a right procedure but in terms of getting there you need the right person and right structure in place and we feel we have the right structure.

“The person who takes the head of recruitment role has a real key part to play in terms of the continuity and development of this club.”