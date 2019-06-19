Hull City face battle to prise out Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers

HULL CITY are eyeing a move for Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann – having identified him as their prime candidate to replace Nigel Adkins.

McCann was installed as the odds-on favourite for the vacant Tigers’ managerial post on Tuesday afternoon, with Hull understood to have expressed an interest in discussing the position with the 39-year-old – while so far stopping short of making a formal approach for his services to Doncaster.

Rovers are expected to resist any official approach.

Sources close to the club stated on Tuesday that any approach ‘would not be welcome’ after news broke about Hull’s potential interest.

Their stance has remained consistent since, with any interest being viewed as an unnecessary distraction.

The Tigers are keen to bring in a new manager before the start of pre-season next week, with their search having narrowed down to two or three candidates, with McCann’s name figuring prominently on their shortlist.

The Ulsterman took Rovers to the League One play-offs last term despite operating with limited resources in comparison to several rival clubs.

That ability to successfully work to a set budget has captured the attention of the Tigers’ hierarchy, with the club to work under tight financial parameters in 2019-20.

Hull are also understood to have sounded out other managers in work during their search, including Hibernian chief Paul Heckingbottom. Michael Appleton, Sol Campbell and Danny Cowley are among others who have been linked.

Despite the reported interest in McCann, Rovers are adhering to a ‘business is usual’ mantra, with the club having completed the signing of Sunderland left-back Reece James for an undisclosed fee, with the 25-year-old having signed a two-year deal.

McCann said: “We have agreements for more players to come into the squad which we will be announcing over the coming days.

“We have got a good core group already contracted to the club and I am confident that with the additions we have secured we will build on last season and challenge for promotion.”