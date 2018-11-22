'I had a conversation with Barnsley, but I'm at the right club in Doncaster Rovers' - Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann admits he was in talks about becoming Barnsley's manager in the summer but has no regrets about where he ended up.

Ahead of a keenly-anticipated South Yorkshire derby between the two League One promotion-chasers this Saturday, McCann's recent history has come under the spotlight.

The former Northern Ireland international played for Barnsley for one season 11 years ago and had a discussion with the club's owners in late May about becoming the Reds new manager.

Barnsley ended up appointing unknown German Daniel Stendel and within a month McCann - the former Peterborough manager - had a new job as manager of Doncaster Rovers.

McCann said: "It was a conversation I had with them when I was out of work, but I'm pleased with the club I've come to, really pleased.

"I'm enjoying every minute of it and hopefully I can have a good few years here.

"I didn't put my name into the hat (for the Barnsley job), it was a conversation I had, and I think I've ended up at the right club."

McCann spoke highly of Barnsley at his Thursday press conference and is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces at Oakwell on Saturday.

He made 34 appearance between 2007 and 2008 for the Reds.

"I don't think it was highly thought of, in my opinion, either because I didn't do enough or I was played out of position," he said.

"I enjoyed my time at Barnsley, met some good people in and out of the club, but I don't think they got the best of me.

"I've got no point to prove. It's another game for me, we just want to go and win."