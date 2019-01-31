I'm going home and turning my phone off - Grant McCann's verdict on transfer deadline day at Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has praised the club’s refusal to cash in on their star players.

After revealing Rovers had rejected a seven-figure offer for top scorer John Marquis, McCann - unlike most of his League One rivals - was able to sit back and relax as the final hours of the transfer window ebbed away.

For Rovers are chasing a top-six finish and promotion to the Championship, and McCann has been assured the club will not cash in on any of their prized assets in January.

“It’s amazing to have the backing of the board and the owners,” said McCann.

“They want the same thing, they want promotion and to build on that.

“I think this sends a strong message to the fans, about how serious the board are, how serious we are, we want to be in top six. It’s important we keep everyone together, which we will do.

“The club has turned down a substantial bid from a club for one of our players. Our only focus is trying to get in the top six.

“The club do not need to sell, and won’t sell. We are financially secure.

“They could come in with £20m, it wouldn’t matter, no one is for sale at this football club.

“There will be nobody coming in, nobody going out. I am going home, switching my phone off, and looking forward to the game at the weekend.

“I am delighted with the business we have done, we did it quite early. I still don’t know why people wait to the last minute on transfer deadline day, it’s panic. I am not like that.”

Rovers' fifth-round FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace has been selected as the BBC's live game, on Sunday February 17.

Five Rovers players Paul Taylor, Mitchell Lund, Morgan James, Jacob Fletcher and James Morris are all now free to join other clubs, having had their contracts cancelled by mutual consent.