‘I owe Darren Ferguson plenty’ as Grant McCann and Doncaster Rovers welcome Peterborough United

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann admits he owes a debt of gratitude to former Rovers chief Darren Ferguson - ahead of the Scot’s first return to the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday.

Ferguson, recently appointed as manager of McCann’s former club Peterborough United for a third time, is back at Doncaster for a mouthwatering League One fixture this weekend - in a game that has plenty of significance for both play-off chasing clubs.

Both managers will be doing their upmost to ensure victory for their respective sides, but the respect will ensue both during the game and after.

McCann said: “I owe a lot to him really as I felt I played the best football of my career under him when he came in.

“He started me on my coaching ladder and he had a huge influence on me. As you get older, you learn bits from everybody and throughout your career you do under people you have learned under - good and bad really.

“I feel as if I have learned a bit off Darren with the way he approaches games and manages. But predominantly, you want to do it your own way.”

McCann reports no fresh injury worries, with Joe Wright progressing well in his fitness programme.

The defender is close to returning to first-team contention, although he will not be involved against Posh due to a lack of game time.