Ipswich Town v Doncaster Rovers: Doncaster reminds Jon Taylor of team spirit he left behind at Rotherham

THe fact that Jon Taylor has been there and done it was a major reason why Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore snapped him up last month.

The speedy forward has promotion from League One with Rotherham United on his CV so is well placed to judge Rovers’ credentials for a long-awaited return to the Championship.

But while impressed with performances on the field so far, which have helped Rovers start the campaign unbeaten in League One, it is an off-the-pitch attribute that has Taylor comparing the squad with the play-off winning Millers side from the 2017/18 season.

“All the lads at Rotherham were just nice lads, and it’s the same here,” the 27-year-old said.

“When I’ve spoken to the Rotherham lads and they asked what it’s like I’ve said it’s literally just the same. There’s no one who doesn’t get on with anyone. Everyone just gets on with each other and it’s a really great set of lads.

“At Rotherham we always said that we had a great team spirit.

“In the times when we were getting relegated the team spirit was one thing that was keeping us going and helping us some good results.

“The team spirit that we’ve got here is definitely up there as well and everyone gets on well really well.”

Rovers face arguably their toughest test so far when they travel to fellow unbeaten side Ipswich Town today.

Paul Lambert’s side have adjusted superbly to life in League One following relegation from the Championship and are on a run of four consecutive wins.

Ipswich have netted 12 goals in those four games, conceding only twice.

Taylor said: “I think they will be one of the teams up there at the end of the season.

“They had a not so good season last year but they’ve got some great players and they’re looking good to be fair.

“But we’ll go there, try to win the game and we’ll take the game to them.

“This is a hard month, a good month for us and a real chance for us to take points off the teams that we think are going to be in and around us.”