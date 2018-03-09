Joe Wright’s progress recognised by Doncaster Rovers

DONCASTER ROVERS have triggered a clause in the contract of defender Joe Wright to extend his stay at the club until June 2019 and talks about a longer-term deal are likely to be held in the summer.

Rovers have taken up a 12-month option on the contract of Wright – impressive in the heart of defence this term – whose existing deal was due to run out this summer.

He has done very well and I think what you have seen in him is a gradual progression. I see a lot of lot of good attributes. Darren Ferguson on Joe Wright

Young goalkeeper Louis Jones will also stay at the club for an additional 12 months.

On Wright, whose form had not gone unnoticed at rival clubs, manager Darren Ferguson said: “We obviously had to take the option up to make sure he was not out of contract in the summer. He was delighted to get that done.

“He has done very well and I think what you have seen in him is a gradual progression. I see a lot of lot of good attributes.

“We feel he is at a good place with us and thoroughly enjoys playing with us.

“The long-term goal is for him to be a big part of the club moving forward, hopefully up the leagues.”

Talks regarding the futures of the remaining Rovers players out of contract this summer will be discussed at a meeting towards the end of this month.