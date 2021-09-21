The likes of Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, James McAtee, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Romeo Lavia could well be called upon by Pep Guardiola, but the depth of talent at the disposal of EDS manager Brian Barry-Murphy for the trip to the Keepmoat Stadium is still considerable with his side blazing a trail at the top of Premier League 2.

Here is a look at some youngsters who could be involved at Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayky

Oscar Bobb of Manchester City (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Position: Forward

Age: 18

Nationality: Brazilian.

Recently signed for a cool £9m from Brazilian outlet Fluminense, the teenager - a Brazil youth international - only joined up with the first team on Friday and involvement at Doncaster would serve as a gentle introduction to life at City.

Finley Burns of Manchester City. (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The exciting teenager was Fluminense’s youngest ever debutant and youngest Copa Libertadores goalscorer.

He arrives with gushing recommendations from South America, but isn’t currently listed in City’s squad for the Premier League and Champions League.

Mikki van Saas

Position: Goalkeeper

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City. (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Age: 17

Nationality: Dutch

Joined City as a scholar in the summer of 2020 after a long association with his hometown club FC Utrecht.

A calm presence in goal and very comfortable with the ball at his feet, van Saas has also consistently been a regular for the Netherlands at youth age-groups.

Shea Charles

Position: Defender

Age: 18

Nationality: British

A local product, Manchester-born Shea, a commanding central defender, has progressed through the Academy age-groups having begun playing for the club as an Under 9.

A committed centre-half with an excellent passing range, Charles was rewarded for his progress, signing as a scholar in July 2020.

Finley Burns

Position: Defender

Age: 18

Nationality: British

A towering and strong defender, Burns is viewed as an influential figure in the heart of the defence for the EDS.

An England Under-18 international, the teenager signed his first professional contract with City in July 2020.

Oscar Bobb

Position: Midfielder

Age: 18

Nationality: Norwegian

Described as a cultured attacking midfielder, Bobb joined the club as a scholar in July 2019 from Norweigan side Vålerenga.

A Norweigan youth international, Oscar has moved to the EDS squad for 2020-21.

Micah Hamilton

Position: Midfielder

Age: 18

Nationality: British

Hamilton, another Manchester-born product, is viewed as a skilful, dynamic midfielder who provides adaptability in being equally comfortable out wide as well as in a number 10 role.