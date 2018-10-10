League One and Two news LIVE: Doncaster Rovers bounce back from two successive defeats, Bradford City hit for four by Oldham Athletic, title ambitions for Barnsley Doncaster Rovers bounced back from two back-to-back defeats to beat Grimsby 2-1 in the Checkatrade Trophy last night Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say League One and League Two are reacting to last night's Checkatrade Trophy results - and we'll have all the latest news covered. Tune in throughout the day for all the latest ongoings from the across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh! Few witnesses to Bradford City’s Checkatrade Trophy slump but Doncaster Rovers triumph