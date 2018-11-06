League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Doncaster Rovers eye £250,000 deal for defender, Bradford City announce return of popular figure plus Barnsley latest Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is eyeing a January deal for a Cork City defender 0 Have your say Transfer news is hitting the headlines in League One and Two - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer rumours from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Ex-Bradford City midfielder's bizarre poppy incident, Yorkshire club chasing Sunderland ace, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers latest