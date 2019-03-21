League One news: Barnsley and Sunderland eye reported free agent | Doncaster Rovers boss sways contract talks | Fleetwood sign Premier League striker | Updates on Peterborough and Coventry

Have your say

Sunderland and Barnsley are among several Premier League and Football League clubs chasing promising defender Luca Murphy, according to TEAMTalk.

Murphy is a reportedly a free agent with the report believing the 17-year-old has left Hartlepool United by mutual constant, though nothing is confirmed.

He almost joined Fulham in January before the move broke down - and now some of England's biggest clubs will battle for his signature.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked alongside the League One duo.

Portsmouth loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor is waiting to discover the full diagnosis of his calf injury.

The 23-year-old, who admitted he is open to a permanent move, departed on the stroke of half-time in Saturday's 2-0 win over Scunthorpe, days after netting his first goal at Walsall.

Solomon-Otabor's potential layoff has come at a bad time after being offered the opportunity of a spell in the starting XI following Ronan Curtis’ finger accident.

Peterborough United have confirmed Darren Ferguson as the club's new manager on a permanent basis.

The Scot succeeded Steve Evans in January on an interim basis, however has now been persuaded to commit his future to the club for the next three years.

Since re-joining for his third spell at the ABAX, Ferguson has won just two of his eight league matches - including six defeats.

In order news, Josh Yorwerth, who was sacked by Posh last month, has been banned for four years after missing an anti-doping test having taken cocaine.

Fleetwood Town have completed the signing of 17-year-old striker Michael Fowler from Burnley.

The Englishman has penned a two-and-a-half year contract, and will initially link up with the club’s development squad.

“A lot of clubs in our division were interested in signing Michael," said boss Joey Barton "so we’re really pleased that we’ve managed to get this deal over the line.

“He’s an exciting young striker who loves to score goals, and we’re looking forward to watching his development continue with us.”

Grant McCann has passed contract talks with players onto others at the club as he focuses on Doncaster Rovers’ push for the playoffs.

Rovers are understood to be in active discussions with three senior players over new contracts with negotiations with three others due to resume towards the end of the campaign.

But McCann will not be actively involved in talks, preferring to deal with on-pitch matters at such a pivotal stage of the season.

Meanwhile, Coventry City's owners Sisu have rejected an "extremely low" takeover bid from a consortium led by former vice-chairman Gary Hoffman.