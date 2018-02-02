MacDonald move to Hull City ‘good business, says Barnsley’s Clapham

BARNSLEY assistant manager Jamie Clapham has refuted suggestions that the club management fell out with former captain Angus MacDonald.

The Reds defender linked up with Yorkshire relegation rivals Hull City on deadline day, having failed to feature for the club since the end of November when he was substituted at half-time in a 3-0 loss at Reading.

A health issue, with the 25-year-old suffering from an iron deficiency, was cited as a reason for MacDonald’s recent lack of involvement, although the centre-half, speaking following his unveiling by Hull, stated that he has been fully fit for the past “four or five weeks”.

On the exit of MacDonald, who was promoted to club captain last summer, Clapham said: “I think it was a good bit of business on both parts. He was not in the squad and we have injuries to defenders, so he was not being used.

“We feel that by moving him on we have been able to get someone who has vast experience in the Championship (Matt Mills), who can help us out and is ready to play.

“There was no fallout and everything was good. It was just a decision based on him purely not being involved.”

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson says that Alex Kiwomya is “chomping at the bit” to feature in tomorrow’s League One game at Portsmouth as he eyes his eagerly-awaited league debut for the club.

Kiwomya has endured an injury nightmare since signing last summer, but he and another long-term casualty Luke McCullough will be in the matchday squad this weekend.

Ferguson said: “Luke has come through three games now of 45, 60 and 90 (minutes) and we played Lincoln, who were fairly strong, last Saturday morning and he was outstanding.

“Alex has done 45 and 60 minutes and looks a little bit ahead of him at the moment and has done enough to be on the bench.

“You can see he has been chomping at the bit after a long time (out), especially coming to the new club. You want to hit the ground running.”

Rotherham United are continuing to monitor teenage Irish striker Michael O’Connor despite deciding against signing him in the January transfer window.

The Shamrock Rovers player joined the Millers for training last month and played in a private trial match watched by manager Paul Warne.