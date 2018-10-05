Manager of the month McCann wants Doncaster Rovers to be judged much later in season

Grant M cCann has been named Sky Bet League One manager of the month, but do not expect Doncaster Rovers’ manager to be celebrating just yet.

McCann has scooped the managerial prize for September and Rovers striker John Marquis has bagged the League One player of the month award after unbeaten Doncaster picked up four wins and a draw.

McCann is happy to receive the award – in recognition of Rovers’ good start to the season – but he has long-term success in mind.

“I am pleased for my staff and players,” he said. “I think it shows a level of consistency over two months not just a month.

“But we are not getting carried away. We want to continue the form we are in, be competitive in every game. I haven’t even touched the trophy, it’s gone into the office. Hopefully by the end of the season there will be a few others.

“I am not interested in curses, or anything like that. It’s just probably a bit early to be handing out awards, we are two months into the season. We want to be judged come March and April.”

Striker Marquis has been integral to Rovers’ early season form – Doncaster sit third after 11 games on 21 points – with seven goals in September.

He is League One’s joint leading scorer, locked on eight with Sunderland’s Josh Maja, and McCann is backing the 26-year-old former Millwall striker to carry on his rich form.

“It’s great for John, he’s deserved it (the award) with the goals he’s scored, he has been outstanding,” said McCann.

“Now he needs to keep it going. He is hungry for more and can get a lot more if we keep creating chances for him.

“He has more touches in the opposition box than any other centre-forward in the league, so it’s no surprise that he is the leading scorer.”