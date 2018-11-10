McCann is planning against Cup surprise

Grant McCann plans to take Doncaster Rovers to visit Victory Park stadium today to try and avoid an FA Cup upset.

Rovers face a tricky first-round tie at non-league Chorley tomorrow lunchtime. And manager McCann is keen for his Rovers players to visit the ground today so there are no surprises tomorrow for the League One club.

“It’s not going to be easy but we’ll be professional,” said McCann. “We’ll travel on the Saturday and let the boys see the stadium, so there’ll be no surprises to it on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a proper cup tie, it always is in the FA Cup. It’ll be a tough game.”

Chorley are the early pace-setters in National League North, but have lost their last three league games to Bradford Park Avenue, Stockport County and Spennymoor.

Rovers – 10th in League One – have not won in their last four outings, drawing with Gillingham 3-3, before defeats to Sunderland, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic.

McCann said: “On the whole we have created chances, getting in dangerous positions.

“We have to defend better, of course, but we have to make sure we take our chances to give ourselves a chance.”

After tomorrow, Rovers are at Notts County in the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday, before hosting AFC Wimbledon in the league next weekend.

“It is a good time (for the Cup) to focus on something else,” said McCann. “It’s a big week for us, starting with a tough game against Chorley.

“The FA Cup throws up surprises all the time. My message to the players is don’t be on the front page of the newspapers on Monday morning.”

Last season Rovers reached the third round of the FA Cup, losing to Rochdale.