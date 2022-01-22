MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers: Jonathan Mitchell hoping to help Rovers climb out of trouble

Yet for some – Rovers fans will expect all – there remains hope, namely Jonathan Mitchell, Doncaster’s fourth signing of the January transfer window. yesterday

Mitchell, a 27-year-old goalkeeper, who cites Derby County as a former club, has joined on an 18-month contract.

“Obviously, we’re not in a great position at the minute, but he (manager Gary McSheffrey) has a plan and a real belief that we can push on” says Mitchell, who most recently played for Hartlepool.

New Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell. Picture: PA

The 27-year-old will compete with Louis Jones for first-team duties with his arrival following on from last week’s decision to allow Watford loanee Pontus Dahlberg to return to his parent club.

Dahlberg has subsequently joined Rovers’ League One relegation rivals Gillingham.

“First and foremost, Louis and I both want to be playing,” said Mitchell.

“It will be a healthy rivalry and I’ve had that wherever I’ve been and I feel like we can better each other.

“I’ve seen in training the potential that he has and I’m sure we’ll push each other on.

“Sometimes, being a goalkeeper is almost like a team within a team – the unfortunate part is only one can play.”

Mitchell becomes McSheffrey’s fourth signing of the January transfer window following the additions of Kieran Agard, Josh Martin and Ollie Younger respectively.

Younger, who joined from Sunderland on Wednesday, could be thrust straight into action with Rovers desperately in need of an about-turn in fortunes.

“I feel ready and raring to go so I can’t wait to get started,” said 22-year-old Younger.

“I think in the last two games, performances have been better.

“If you look at the first half against Cambridge United, I think we hit the crossbar and the post three times and they score in the last minute so you need a bit of luck but the last two performances have been encouraging.