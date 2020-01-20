No complaints from Doncaster Rovers as focus shifts to Sunderland

Doncaster Rovers suffered their first league defeat in 2020 but boss Darren Moore had no complaints.

Jordan Shipley’s first-half goal was enough to halt Rovers’ three-match winning run as Coventry City ran out winners at the Keepmoat.

But Moore said: “I can have no complaints really, Coventry were a good side who played with a lot of fluidity and a good attacking style, they got the goal and then managed to hold on and that’s what’s shaved it for them and we couldn’t get back into the game,” he said.

“We had our half moments in the game, we had a couple of things that just didn’t go our way and that could have helped us get back in the game.”

Next up for Doncaster is a trip to fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland on Friday night.

“We know we have another tough game coming up in a few days up at Sunderland, we’ll go away and analyse this game and then move on quickly and get ready to go again.”

Coventry continued their fine form to remain in touching distance of League One’s automatic promotion places with victory at Doncaster.

Coventry took the lead after 26 minutes when Shipley drilled an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner. Rovers’ first real effort saw a Reece James shot deflected wide. But the hosts improved after the break and mounted much greater threat.

Jon Taylor and substitute Rakish Bingham both drew saves from Marko Marosi but Rovers could not find the equaliser.

Doncaster: Timothy Dieng, Halliday, Wright, Anderson, Reece James, Whiteman, Sheaf, Taylor, Coppinger, Sadlier (Bingham 46),Ennis. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Gomes, Amos, Blair, Watters, John.

Coventry: Marosi, Rose, McFadzean, Hyam, Dabo, Walsh, Kelly, McCallum, O’Hare (Westbrooke 82), Shipley (Allen 67), Godden (Biamou 83). Unused substitutes: Mason, Wilson, Pask, Bakayoko.

Referee: M Edwards (Durham).