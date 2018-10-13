No ‘finger pointing’ after Fleetwood slap

MANY would venture that it has been a long seven days for Doncaster Rovers ahead of their latest Red Rose assignment.

Not so if you listen to Matty Blair or Rovers manager Grant McCann, both unequivocal in their belief that last weekend’s shock 4-0 home reverse to Fleetwood should be treated in isolation.

Despite the numerical severity of that setback there remains a semblance of calm – with the wider perspective taking in a very presentable start to the season.

Blair said: “The (Fleetwood) result was terrible, but the overall performance was the important thing and we felt we did alright.

“The standard of training we have put in this week and the positive result on Tuesday (against Grimsby) shows a good togetherness within the squad.

“The competition for places in the starting 11 is massive and we know we need to be performing all over the park otherwise there will be someone ready to come in.

“I think everybody knows that and that is probably why the high quality and standard on the pitch is there.”

The fact that McCann refused to dissect the weekend’s developments with his players at the start of the working week at the club’s Cantley Park training also suggests that he and the management staff had also moved on quickly.

“I did not speak about it to the group at all. We left it,” McCann revealed.

“We do a debrief after every game, but I felt it was not necessary. We did not point fingers at individuals and got on the training ground and started to work.”