Oxford United 2 Doncaster Rovers 2: Rovers edge closer to play-offs

Doncaster strengthened their position in the final League One play-off place with a 2-2 draw at in-form Oxford, while rivals Peterborough were losing heavily at Walsall.

John Marquis headed Doncaster in front after just seven minutes from Mallik Wilks’ cross.

But Oxford, on an eight-game unbeaten run that included six wins, were level six minutes later when Marcus Browne skilfully beat a defender and shot low through goalkeeper Marko Marosi’s legs.

Oxford striker Jerome Sinclair then saw his sharp low shot on the turn saved well by Marosi as they pushed for the lead.

The home team had two goals disallowed at the start of the second half before James Henry netted at the second attempt in the 49th minute after a probing run by Gavin Whyte.

It was top scorer Henry’s 15th goal of the season, but his first since January.

Oxford could not hold onto their lead, though, as teenage defender Nico Jones - on his home debut - turned Andrew Butler’s fierce cross into his own net to make it 2-2 after 61 minutes.

Wilks missed two chances to snatch victory for the visitors late on, volleying into the side netting, then heading wide as the spoils were shared.