Oxford United v Doncaster Rovers: Alfie May back to bolster firepower options for Ferguson

Alfie May makes a welcome return from injury today for Doncaster Rovers following a two-month spell on the sidelines.

If Rovers are going to survive in League One this season, they will need to improve their goalscoring ratio, which currently stands at 21 goals in 20 games.

May has netted five times this season in 16 appearances, two behind top-scorer John Marquis, with seven.

The 24-year-old has not featured since October 14 due to a troublesome groin injury.

But Rovers boss Darren Ferguson welcomes the striker back into today’s squad for the trip to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

“Alfie will be back in the squad and we probably need to get another game into him before he’s ready to start, but if needed we’ve got him to call upon,” said Ferguson.

We have to look after him with the injury he had, the medical team have told us that he’s ready, so we trust their judgement. Doncaster Rovers manager, Darren Ferguson.

“It’s the decision we have to make on whether we would bring him off the bench or play him for an hour to start with, but that’s a good headache to have.

“We have to look after him with the injury he had, the medical team have told us that he’s ready, so we trust their judgement.”

“They (Oxford) are a possession-based team and will look to play through us at times, they’ve got some very good individuals so we will have to stay organised.

“I think we’re slowly getting to where we want to be and we’re improving week by week, consistency in this league is key.

“If you drop below your standards then we’re finding that it’s much harder to get the right results, if we get to the levels we want to be at then we can pick up positive results more often.”

Rovers have suffered just one defeat in their last five league outings - away to leaders Wigan Athletic - and sit in 17th spot, with 23 points from 20 games.