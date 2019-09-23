Performances key for new-look Doncaster Rovers, says Darren Moore

Even a convincing victory over League One’s form side has not convinced Darren Moore to elaborate on his aspirations for Doncaster Rovers this season.

They earned a deserved 2-0 win against Peterborough United at the Keepmoat, ending a seven game unbeaten run for Posh and former Rovers boss Darren Ferguson.

First-half goals from James Coppinger and Kieran Sadlier put Moore’s side in command and they looked the more likely to add to the score after the break.

The Rovers boss has been reluctant to speak of any targets for this season, despite an impressive start to his tenure. And he remained so after seeing off Posh.

“It’s been a good solid start to the season,” Moore said.

“We keep working and the reason I keep saying that is we’re a relatively new team. There’s only two players on the pitch from last season. It’s a new team.

“Let’s have a look at it as the season goes on and see where we are. At the moment, the message is clear – it’s about performances.”

Ivan Toney looped a header onto the bar from a Marcus Maddison cross as Peterborough threatened early.

For a side that had scored 23 goals in their previous seven matches, it proved to be a scarce opportunity in a game where the hosts were much the more threatening.

Rovers grabbed a deserved lead on the half hour when Coppinger produce a rare headed goal from a Sadlier cross.

Nine minutes later, Sadlier superbly brought a flick-on under control, powered into the box and rifled a second past Christy Pym.

Peterborough improved in the second half but Rovers remained on top.

Jon Taylor should have netted against his former club after charging to the edge of the box but fired over while Ben Whiteman squandered a chance following a brilliant breakaway as he sent his shot onto the post.

“It was a wonderful header by Copps and I thought Sads kept his run going, he’s a strong runner and it was a clinical finish,” Moore said.

“We didn’t sit back on the two goals. We tried to get more and that’s the way we go about it game after game.

Doncaster Rovers: Dieng; Halliday, Anderson, John, James; Whiteman, Sheaf; Sadlier (May 81), Coppinger (Daniels 87), Taylor (Gomes 87), Ennis. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Blaney, Longbotom, Kiwomya.

Peterborough: Pym; Mason (Kanu 69), Kent, Beevers, Butler (Thompson 46); Reed; Knight, Ward (Dembele 46); Maddison; Toney, Eisa. Unused substitutes: O’Malley, Bennett, Tasdemir, Burrows.

Referee: R Joyce (Cleveland).