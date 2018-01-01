Peterborough United 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Whiteman leaves it late to cap bumper festive period for Rovers

DARREN FERGUSON was delighted with the character of his Doncaster Rovers side as they netted a 94th-minute equaliser at Peterborough United to cap a fine festive period.

Ben Whiteman struck deep in injury time to secure a much-deserved point for Rovers at London Road and take their tally to 10 points from 12 available during the intense nine-day period.

While overall feeling Rovers could have won the game, Ferguson was satisfied with the 1-1 draw during a profitable period which has seen them climb to 11th in League One.

He said: “We’re not getting over-excited by the fact that we’ve got a point but when you equalise in the 94th minute you take it obviously.

“I’m just pleased with the performance. It was really good. It was quite open but I didn’t mind that because I thought if we were good on the ball then we’d cause them problems.

“The players showed great character again. We’ve had a really good Christmas with ten points out of 12 games from some tough games.

Doncaster Rovers' boss, Darren Ferguson. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Mentally the players have been very good and they just kept going until we got the wee break.”

The break came when Alfie May’s shot was blocked by Steven Taylor and the ball bounced kindly for Whiteman to slam home from 10 yards.

Peterborough took the lead on 14 minutes when Danny Lloyd side-footed in from Ryan Tafazolli’s knockdown.

Rovers dominated possession and territory but struggled to break Peterborough down until the dying seconds when Whiteman struck.

The players showed great character again. We’ve had a really good Christmas with ten points out of 12 games from some tough games. Doncaster manager, Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United: Bond, Penny, Taylor, Tafazolli, Hughes, Grant, Doughty (Lopes 62), Forrester, Lloyd, Maddison (Morais 87), Marriott. Subs not used: O’Malley, Shephard, Kanu, Anderson, Freestone.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Blair, Wright, Butler, Mason, Houghton (Kongolo 71), Whiteman, Rowe, Mandeville (Beestin 66), Marquis, May. Subs not used: Marosi, Alcock, Baudry, Garratt, Ben Khemis.

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire).