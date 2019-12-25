Peterborough United v Dncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson out to beat his ‘dangerous’ former club Rovers

the motivation of getting the better of one of his predecessors in the Doncaster Rovers dug-out is an emotion that is likely to be secondary to manager Darren Moore.

The Doncaster boss comprehensively outwitted Peterborough United chief and former Rovers supremo Darren Ferguson in the reverse fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium in September, when the hosts eased to a 2-0 win which was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

It ended an impressive seven-match unbeaten sequence for Posh, but a run of a different complexion is currently dominating the thoughts of Moore.

His Rovers side last tasted victory in the league back on October 22, with a truncated season having caught up with Doncaster in recent weeks.

But despite his former club’s recent form, Ferguson is reading little into it after his side were outclassed by Rovers in the autumn.

He rued: “Awful is the right word for us that day. We did not get started at all and Doncaster deserved to win comfortably.

“And that game will be at the forefront of my thinking for Boxing Day.

“Doncaster were very good that day which was not a surprise as they’ve some very good players.

“They are not in the best of form now, but to my mind they are still one of the most dangerous teams in League One because they keep the ball so well.”

Last six games: Peterborough WWDDWD; Doncaster LLDLD.

Referee: D Rock (Herts).

Last time: Peterborough 1 Doncaster 1, September 1, 2018; League One.