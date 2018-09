Have your say

In-form Doncaster Rovers maintained the pressure on the League One leaders with a 3-2 victory at Plymouth today.

One change for Rovers saw Jermaine Anderson replace the suspended Ben Whiteman. Ali Crawford was back on the bench.

Striker John Marquis opened the scoring on 18 minutes.

But the hosts were level when Ruben Lameiras netted five minutes before half-time.

Matty Blair and a Marquis penalty made it 3-1, before Carey replied in stoppage time.