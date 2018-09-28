Plymouth Argyle v Doncaster Rovers - John Marquis hits the century mark

AS Doncaster Rovers embark on the long journey to the proud military city of Plymouth today, the South Yorkshire outfit can reflect on a few choice battles with the Devonians in the past.

Rovers’ striking talisman John Marquis can certainly vouch for that and expects more of the same at Home Park this afternoon.

The pair went neck-and-neck for the League Two title in 2016-17 and had a particularly spicy contest in December, 2016 when James Coppinger was dismissed in the south-west.

Both sides have their unquenchable desire for success tested this afternoon with in-form Rovers aiming for a fourth successive league win to harden their promotion credentials and rock-bottom Argyle equally desperate to put three points on the board – for the first time this season.

Marquis said: “We are on a decent run of form and are playing well. But we will not be complacent and know it will be a good test against Plymouth.

“We have had a good few battles against them over the last few years. Hopefully, this is one where we can come out on top again.

“They (Plymouth) have not started the best, but there will be a reaction from them, without a doubt.

“We need to make sure their first win of the season is not against us.”

Today’s game will be a milestone occasion for the 26-year-old set to line up for his 100th league appearance for Rovers – whose supporters have taken the Londoner firmly into their hearts.

Marquis, who netted in Rovers’ 3-0 win in Plymouth last September and has not missed a league game through injury since joining Rovers in the summer of 2016, added: “I am very proud of that (record) and I am looking towards the next 100.”