Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers - Darren Moore and Jon Taylor keen to get off Rovers’ mark

DRAMA is rarely far away when Doncaster Rovers make the short trip across the Pennines to Spotland.

Last season, Rovers triumphed 3-2 in an eventful game in Lancashire and in the previous two campaigns, the visitors were on the receiving end of cruel late goals as victory was snatched from their grasp.

Those with longer memories will point to some famous moments at Dale in days of yore, including a joyous 3-1 league victory during the ‘second coming’ of Billy Bremner in November 1989 when debutant and future cult hero David Jones scored a hat-trick.

Now, current chief Darren Moore is hoping that the Red Rose venue will prove the stage for a milestone day by way of his first win as Rovers manager, allied to further progression in terms of performances level.

He said: “We look forward to going over there in a game where we will have to be at our best to get any kind of result.

“We just want continuity in performance and performances have been very good so far and so results will never be far away.”

Meanwhile, new Rovers signing Jon Taylor is vowing to make up for lost time following a difficult summer.

The winger left Rovers’ South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United at the end of his contract in June and has now signed a two-year deal with Doncaster with the option of a further year.

Taylor, a former record signing for the Millers when he joined in August 2016, said: “It’s been a difficult summer for myself and I have had offers from different clubs, but I felt this one suited me and I was keen to get it done.

“I know that I am coming into a team that likes to play an attacking style of football, and I want to be able to make an impact and score goals to help us push for promotion.”