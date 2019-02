Doncaster Rovers head to rivals Scunthorpe United in a lunchtime kick-off in League One.

Team news: Joe Wright (ankle ligaments) is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season, but better news sees Mallik Wilks return to the fray after missing last weekend’s FA Cup game with Crystal Palace due to suspension.

And it was Wilks who fired the visitors in front on 25 minutes.