Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers: Players ‘could have a bit more belief at times’, says Ferguson

THERE will be precious few surprises tonight when Doncaster Rovers travel to Scunthorpe United.

It is the fourth meeting between the two clubs this season, the previous three having all taken place at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rovers hold the upper hand, having triumphed 3-0 in the FA Cup and then won a penalty shoot-out after the group game in the Checkatrade Trophy had finished 1-1.

Scunthorpe, though, did win the league encounter back in September, Lee Novak settling a scrappy game with a tenth-minute strike.

Rovers manager Darren Ferguson said: “It is a big game and one we have looked at and said, ‘Right, if we get the right result we can go tenth’. We are progressing, finding our way and not losing games,

“I do think the players could have a bit more belief at times. But there is quality in this team and we are finding a bit of consistency. It will be tough, they are a very experienced League One team,

“All the previous games have been at home and been different. The Cup we won comfortably, but the league was very tight. We will have to compete.”

Doncaster sit 12th in the table, ten points behind Charlton in sixth.

Ferguson, who is without injured duo Andy Butler and Issam Ben Khemis, added: “You look at the league and take the top five out of it, after that it is so tight. This where we have to keep putting the foot down and picking up points. A couple of wins and we can kick on.”

Last six games: Scunthorpe United WWDWDL Doncaster Rovers WWDLDD.

Referee: E Ilderton (Tyne & Wear).

Last time: Scunthorpe United 2 Doncaster Rovers 0; March 8, 2016; League One.