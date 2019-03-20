Self-belief is key to Doncaster Rovers’ promotion prospects, says Marko Marosi

DONCASTER ROVERS goalkeeper Marko Marosi says he does not have a head for numbers regarding predictions as to how many points will secure League One play-off qualification – but he is clear upon one thing.

He is confident that Rovers will seal a top-six place by May if they regularly replicate the many positive aspects of Friday’s derby draw with Barnsley.

The goalless stalemate extended sixth-placed Doncaster’s winless streak to seven matches in all competitions at a key juncture of the season.

But the glass of the Rovers’ goalkeeper remains steadfastly half-full ahead of Saturday’s tough trip to leaders Luton Town.

On the current position of Doncaster, who have a one-point advantage over the side just outside the play-offs in Coventry City, with a game in hand – Marosi said: “We are one of the best teams in the division in my opinion and so many players who are exciting in that team and deserve to be in the play-offs on that (Barnsley) performance.

“We need to keep showing belief and hard work, that is the main thing, and concentrate on ourselves and do what we are good at.

“If we do what we did against Barnsley, especially in the first half, we should be alright.

“It was disappointing not to get that win, but a clean sheet and a point is not too bad. We believe in ourselves and our ability and that is all that matters.”

Friday saw Barnsley’s back five hailed for helping the club record a sixth successive clean sheet, something that the Reds had previously achieved in 1984, but Rovers’ manager Grant McCann believes that the praise for defensive work should have been shared around.

“It has not been easy for us. I heard Barnsley talk about missing three big players,” he added.

“But we were missing three big players with the Niall Mason situation, Ian Lawlor and Joe Wright. They are three big players from a normal back five and the boys responded well to some adversity there.”

Influential midfielder Ben Whiteman is a doubt for Saturday’s tough trip to Kenilworth Road against a Luton side who have not been beaten in the league since losing at Oakwell in mid-October.

Whiteman suffered a knock to his ankle in the second half on Friday and will be monitored ahead of the game at Luton, a side against whom he scored the winner in the reverse fixture, which Rovers won 2-1.