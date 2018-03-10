Southend United 0 Doncaster Rovers 0: Fergie takes positives out of stalemate

Doncaster Rovers and Southend United played out a drab draw at Roots Hall in League One.

In a game played on a terrible surface, Doncaster wasted an early chance to take the lead when an unmarked Joe Wright headed James Coppinger’s right wing corner wide of the right post.

The Shrimpers hit back with Stephen McLaughlin firing wide of the left post when clear on through before the visitors were denied by a stunning double save from Mark Oxley who kept out efforts from John Marquis and Alex Kiwomya in quick succession.

After the break, Southend winger Michael Kightly sent a low shot flashing across the face of goal before Michael Turner saw a header tipped wide of the left post by Marosi.

But both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances as the game, between two sides separated by just one league position and two points before kick-off, could not be separated with Anthony Wordsworth sending a late opportunity over the crossbar for the Shrimpers.

“I think the game was one of limited chances,” Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said.

“They had a couple first half, we had a couple and it was similar in the second half. Marko made a really good save.

“I cannot fault my players. They gave me everything I asked of them.

“It shows good character to come here after the defeat at Rotherham. Even in the last minute when they were putting balls in the box, we dealt with them fine.

“I don’t think we’ve had back-to-back defeats since September so again that shows the character of the team and the determination to work hard as a team.

“As long as they keep doing that, I’ll always support them and protect them.

“There are moments when they will frustrate you but you have to accept that. We’re a League One team.

“I felt once or twice we could have been better when we got into their last third.

“It was difficult to do what we wanted to do at times, given the way the pitch was.

“But when we did do it, I thought we did it very well and played right through them.

“James Coppinger again was the one with real quality.

“The front two worked hard.

“A clean sheet and their goalkeeper made two incredible saves in the first half.”