Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers: ‘Trial and error’ for Rovers admits Gary McSheffrey

If he does not get it right, the South Yorkshire club could be sliding all the way to relegation to League Two.

They are already at the foot of League One in desperate need of a rare win when they head to third-placed Sunderland this afternoon.

McSheffrey could see some of his new recruits called up but he admitted: “We have to find a solution and the best options as soon as we can.

Dobcaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

“But the reality is it’s going to be experimental, trial and error for a little bit.

“If you get the performance level, you don’t change the team selection. So, gaining the consistency from the individuals and the performance level of what we had, will mould and form what our best team will be,” he added.

After Tuesday’s embarrassing 5-0 home loss to Rotherham United, some Rovers fans not only fear relegation but a rapid demise all the way out of the Football League.

“Everyone is entitled to their feelings and opinions,” said McSheffrey.

“But that’s certainly not something I’m feeling.

“When you look at the playing squad we have contracted here next year, I don’t think that’s something that will happen so I’m not thinking that.

“I’m thinking positively,” he insisted.