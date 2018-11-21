‘That’s for you, grandad’...Doncaster Rovers striker Alfie May dedicates his goals

Alfie May has dedicated his first professional hat-trick to his late grandfather, Russell, who served as a pivotal force in his footballing development.

May, who struck four times in the 7-0 FA Cup thrashing of Chorley, said: “It meant a lot for me to get it and I know my grandad will be looking down and be as proud as anything.

“He took me everywhere and bought me football boots and is a big part of my life in football. I think about him every game.

“We have pictures above our (dressing room) pegs and I look at him and I think: ‘Come on, let’s do it for him.’

“I got emotional walking off the pitch and just raised the ball to him and said ‘thank you’.”

May’s haul took his tally this season to nine, although he is yet to find the net in the league, with the former Hythe Town forward intent on doing something about that, starting in Saturday’s League One derby at Barnsley.

Alfie May celebrates his fourth goal.'(Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The in-form attacker is pushing for a league start and with Mallik Wilks struggling with a dead leg, there is a fair chance he will be handed a craved opportunity.

“I need to get a league goal and hopefully that will come on Saturday when I nick a winner. I need to take this into Saturday.

“We know it will be a tough game against a team who have come down. But we have got players who are very, very good and we are going there to give them a tough game.

“We have been working really hard on the training ground on shooting drills and it has come off and now I need to take it into the league.

“It was important to get the wins to take into Saturday and hopefully do a job on Barnsley.”