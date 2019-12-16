Travel-sickness continues to affect Doncaster Rovers

DONCASTER Rovers suffered a third straight away defeat despite taking the lead at AFC Wimbledon.

Kwame Thomas grabbed his first goal in eight contests to give Rovers a first-half advantage.

But the Dons secured maximum points courtesy of second-half efforts from Marcus Forss and Callum Reilly.

Thomas climbed high at the far post to meet Reece James’ corner for the 12th-minute opener. Further first-half opportunities for Thomas, Ben Sheaf, Kieran Sadlier, James and Ben Whiteman should have put the game to bed before the interval.

But the hosts were handed a route back into the match on 56 minutes when Donervan Daniels hacked down Forss in the box and the on-loan Brentford forward confidently sent Seny Dieng the wrong way from the spot to take his season’s tally to 11 goals from just 13 starts.

Worse was to follow for Darren Moore’s men when, having got caught undermanned on the counter attack, Forss shrugged off the attentions of Brad Halliday to tee up Reilly for the winner.

Moore was left to lament shortcomings at boths ends of the pitch.

“We created so many chances, and probably should’ve come in at the break with more than just the one goal and it became a scrappy game in the second half,” said the Rovers boss.

“We’re bitterly disappointed with the two goals that we’ve given away.”

AFC Wimbledon: Trott, O’Neill, Thomas, McDonald, McLoughlin, Sanders, Pinnock (Rudoni 61), Reilly, Osew (Guinness-Walker 61), Forss (Hartigan 86), Pigott. Unused substitutes: Delaney, McDonnell, Robinson, Biler.

Doncaster Rovers: Dieng, Halliday, Daniels, John, James (Ennis 85), Whiteman, Sheaf, Bingham (Taylor 62), Coppinger, Sadlier, Thomas. Unused substitutes: Wright, Gomes, Jones, May, Watters.

Referee: N Kinseley (Essex).