Tying up Arsenal youngster is transfer template for new Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Moore says that new signing Ben Sheaf is the perfect template of the type of player that he wants to bring into the club.

Moore of the same: Darren Moore wants more deals like the six-month loaning of Ben Sheaf (Picture: Chris Etchells).

The Arsenal loanee has become Moore’s first signing at the Keepmoat Stadium, with the 21-year-old defensive midfielder joining on a six-month loan, with Rovers having been impressed by the player since January.

Moore said: “Ben is a good player and I knew him from my role in the under-18s and under-23s at West Brom. He is a versatile player who is as comfortable in defence as he is in midfield.

“He is a lovely footballer who plays well off either foot and is a good technician. He has got good size and structure and moves well and has a good eye for a pass and is an intelligent footballer.

“He is the type of player that we want to sign here at Club Doncaster, going forward.

“My remit is to not just sign players for the sake of it. It is pointless, if you are to bring anybody in, they have to improve and make the team better and Ben will certainly do that.”

Meanwhile, Moore says he will assess his squad in the next few weeks before deciding on the areas where he believes Rovers need to improve.

Moore, who will have a watching brief for today’s friendly at Gainsborough Trinity, with John Schofield assuming touchline duties, added: “I am going to take a step back to see what we need, looking at the squad.

“I do not want to make any (early) judgement as it would be wrong of me to do that now because it is so early and I think I owe it to myself and the players to get on the training ground.

“They have inspired me over the past couple of days in terms of the work-rate and bond they have between each other and the atmosphere down at the training ground inspires me and I like what I hear.”

On his pride at renewing acquaintances with Rovers after a two-season playing spell in the mid-Nineties when he proved a crowd favourite, he said: “For me when the opportunity came for the manager’s position, I wanted to apply for the role. It has always been a solid club and there is my affinity with Doncaster Rovers and looking at the Club Doncaster evolvement, it was fantastic.

“There was no hesitation for me and I wanted to get back to work.”