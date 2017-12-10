Verdict: We deserved better, rages Doncaster Rovers chief

Manager Darren Ferguson bemonaed his side’s fortune after they succumbed to a ‘96th-minute’ goal at Oxford.

Rovers were on course for a hard-earned point at the Kassam Stadium until Josh Ruffels struck to send Rovers home pointless.

That came after Doncaster goalkeeper Ian Lawlor had saved a penalty from Oxford’s Jack Payne.

“The game should be finished by the time they put it into the net, and it’s painful in the dressing room because we want to go out and win, the performance was really good and so that’s a hard one to take,” said Ferguson, who was angered by the award of six minutes of stoppage time.

“With 30 seconds to go you want to win it, and the disappointing thing is that we’ve given the ball away cheaply and they’ve been able to break. We’ve been very unfortunate. My job is to keep the players positive but its painful for me too, it’s a very sore one to take, it’s a game we shouldn’t have lost and we will have to learn from it, we’re a fit team that want to play with great intensity so its disappointing.

“It was a very good save from the penalty by Ian, apart from that we were totally dominant in the second half and we should’ve been well ahead.

“The level of performances recently has been much better, and today I’ve seen a lot of good stuff from my team, we’ve had a lot of good chances and we’re creating plenty so there are plenty of positives to take.”

Oxford United: Eastwood, Tiendalli, Williamson, Mousinho, Ricardinho, Henry (Rothwell 62),Ruffels, Fernandez Codina, Mowatt, Payne, Thomas (Obika 81). Unused substitutes: Martin, Ledson, Shearer, Carroll, Napa.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Mason, Wright, Butler, Toffolo, Whiteman, Houghton, Coppinger, Marquis, Rowe, Beestin (May 69). Unused substitutes: Baudry, Kongolo, Marosi, Mandeville, Garrett, Longbottom.

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear).