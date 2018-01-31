Video: Another loan star drops in to boost Doncaster Rovers’ defensive options

Have your say

DONCASTER ROVERS have landed their second defensive addition on loan in the space of 24 hours with the signing of Burnley centre-half Tom Anderson.

The 6ft 4in defender was recently recalled from a loan spell at League Two side Port Vale, where he has made 24 appearances this season.

Burnley-born Anderson, 24, a youth product at Turf Moor, was stay at Rovers for the rest of the season and his arrival follows the capture of Preston centre-half Andy Boyle.

The pair are set to make their debuts at home to Fleetwood on Saturday.

Anderson has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Clarets and is out of contract in the summer.

He has extensive loan experience in the lower divisions and non-league, having played for Barrow, Hyde, FC Halifax Town, Lincoln City and Chesterfield, as well as Port Vale.

Anderson’s arrival follows on from the earlier signings of Ben Whiteman, on a permanent basis, and loan extensions for Jordan Houghton and Rodney Kongolo and the signing of young Irish defender Shane Blaney.