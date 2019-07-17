VIDEO – Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore looking to draw on West Brom experiences

DARREN MOORE believes that his multi-faceted roles during his time at West Brom will prove beneficial in his new role at Doncaster Rovers.

The recently-appointed Rovers manager is busy getting his ideas across to his players in his first full week of pre-season training at Cantley Park and getting familiar with all aspects of the club.

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore. Picture: Chris Etchells

His experiences at The Hawthorns saw him coach the Under-18s and Under-23s and be the club’s loans manager for three years before stepping up into the head coaching position on a full-time basis in May 2018.

His time overseeing loan recruitment gave him a first-hand insight into how managers operate, especially at League One and League Two level and he is hoping to use that knowledge to his advantage at Rovers.

Moore, who has pledged to assess his squad over the next couple of weeks before making decisions regarding recruitment, said: “Those different roles I have had before have helped me and stood me in good stead and I will draw on those experiences if need be in areas.

“But I feel here at Club Doncaster there is a structure in place which is wonderful to be a part of. For me, it is just being back on the grass and out with the players and let’s get some work in.

“There is no easy way and formula to implement and improve. It is on the training pitch.”

Moore confirmed at his press unveiling that he is likely to bring in an assistant shortly, but remains happy with the support network at the club with former team-mate John Schofield having overseen pre-season training ahead of his arrival.

The 45-year-old, who did not have a technical director or recruitment department in pre-season with West Brom last year – with his assistant manager only arriving a few days before the first game of the season – added: “I am ok to manage and coach a team. I am a coach by trade and can crack on.

“I have John with me and that is more than adequate and helpful and there is Paul Gerrard (goalkeeping coach), who is also more than adequate and helpful.

“I have got a team and pool of people already around me. I do not sing out and cry out and say: ‘Oh my goodness, I need some help here.’

“I feel like I have adequate staff around me and we will work.”