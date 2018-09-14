Walsall v Doncaster Rovers: McCann’s men aim to ‘stamp authority’ at Walsall

Doncaster Rovers will look to end a six-year losing streak today when they travel to Walsall.

Rovers have lost their last seven meetings against the Saddlers.

You have to delve back to August 2012 for Doncaster’s last win over Walsall, a 3-0 victory at the Banks’s Stadium. Not that current Rovers’ boss Grant McCann is unduly worried.

“We’re fully aware of the record we’ve had against them over the last few years,” said McCann.

“The last game in particular, back in February, they were 3-0 down by half-time, but we’re going there to make sure we stamp our authority on the game.”

Of course, none of those defeats came on McCann’s watch, the manager having succeeded Darren Ferguson at the Keepmoat Stadium in the summer.

Rovers have started the season well – they sit seventh in League One, just two places behind unbeaten Walsall, after seven games – and are looking to build on last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Luton Town.

“We’re always looking for more, we’re creating chances,” said McCann. “We’ve not taken as many as we would like, but we’re working hard to put it right, and over the last couple of weeks we’ve seen two different sides to us.

“We’ve seen it where we’ve played very well and not got the three points, such as the games against Portsmouth and Peterborough, then last weekend we were far from our best against a strong Luton side and we managed to get a result from it.

“As a manager all I ask is that we get the results, I’ve seen from day one just how hard the group want to work, they’re happy to roll their sleeves up and get a result, and I think that’s a good trait to have.”