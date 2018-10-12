Watch Doncaster Rovers’ boss Grant McCann discuss latest injury news on captain Tommy Rowe

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has revealed that club captain Tommy Rowe is closing is on a first-team return - although he will not be involved in Saturday’s Roses game at Rochdale.

Key midfielder Rowe has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the Checkatrade Trophy group game with Newcastle United on September 4.

Doncaster Rovers' Tommy Rowe. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

McCann said: “Tommy is close. This weekend is too soon for him, but it is good to have him back. We will see how he goes over the next two or three weeks. He obviously has not done much with the group.

“But he has done a lot with the sports science team and the physio and he will need a couple of weeks’ training at least. He will be a big boost for us as he is the captain.”

Rovers- who allowed forward Alex Kiwomya to join Chesterfield on loan until January this week - are without suspended midfielder Herbie Kane for the trip to Spotland, but report no fresh injuries.

Central defenders Andy Butler and Joe Wright are one booking away from incurring an automatic one-match ban. Jermaine Anderson and Ali Crawford are vying to replace Kane.