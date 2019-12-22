‘We switched off’ for equaliser, admits Doncaster Rovers’ Tom Anderson

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson felt his side were “hard done to” after being held at home by Accrington Stanley.

Darren Moore’s team looked to be heading for three points after Jon Taylor’s goal, before Offrande Zanzala secured a point.

He said: “I think we got in good areas and probably did enough to win the game, and we feel their goal may have been offside so we’re a little bit hard done to.

“It was a scrappy game and you have to give Accrington credit for that, it’s what they’re good at but I felt we matched them.

“We actually dealt with a lot of the balls into the box quite well but unfortunately we switched off for their goal and it cost us.”

The first half was an open affair with both sides lacking quality with Anderson and Jordan Clark both missing good opportunities. Doncaster finally broke the deadlock after 57 minutes. Taylor latched onto an through ball from Madger Gomes and finished well into the bottom corner.

Rovers looked the more likely to add to their score for much of the second period but Accrington netted the leveller with eight minutes remaining when Zanzala poked home from close range.

Rakish Bingham missed a glorious opportunity to grab a late winner for Doncaster when he miscued a free header, while Seny Dieng denied Seamus Conneely.

Anderson – back after serving a three-game ban for his red card at Wycombe Wanderers – was relieved to be back playing. He said: “It was my own fault for getting sent off, it seems like the suspension has gone on for a while so it was good to be back out there.”

Doncaster: Dieng, Halliday, Anderson, John, R James (Wright 46), Sheaf, Gomes, Taylor, Coppinger (Ennis 77), Sadlier, Thomas (Bingham 78). Unused substitutes: Jones, May, Watters, Daniels.

Accrington Stanley: Bursik, Johnson, Sykes, Hughes, Opoku, Conneely, Clark, Pritchard (McConville 72), Finley, Bishop (Zanzala 78), Charles. Unused substitutes: Evtimov, Barclay, Rodgers, Alese, Diallo.

Referee: A Haines (Tyne & Wear).