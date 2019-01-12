Wycombe Wanderers 3 Doncaster Rovers 2: Rovers let two-goal lead slip away

Have your say

In-form Doncaster Rovers lost a 2-0 lead to suffer defeat at Wycombe Wanderers today in League One.

Niall Mason (toe) was named as a substitute. But the game cam too soon for defender Joe Wright (ankle), who could feature for the Under-23s next week.

John Marquis broke the deadlock on 60 minutes to fire Rovers in front.

Tommy Rowe added a second goal 10 minutes later to make it 2-0, before Cowan-Hall pulled a goal back for the hosts.

But two late goals from Thompson and Cowan-Hall snatched all three points for the hosts.