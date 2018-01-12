Done deal: Huddersfield Town get their man for £11m

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed the signing of Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Terriers having the option to extend that agreement by a further 12 months.

Pritchard joins Town for around £11m, meaning he is the club’s second most expensive recruit behind Steve Mounie who cost £500,000 more last summer.

His arrival bolsters an area of the field where Huddersfield have been stretched in recent weeks.

Kasey Palmer was signed on loan from Chelsea last summer with a view to filling the No 10 position but injury restricted him to just two league starts. He returned to Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Tom Ince has filled in at No 10 but is better suited to a wide role, while Abdelhamid Sabiri has struggled to make the step-up since arriving from FC Nuremberg last August.