Dutch connection helps Joey Pelupessy settle with Owls

New Sheffield Wednesday signing Joey Pelupessy has thanked team-mate Joost van Aken for being the “driving force” behind his move to Hillsborough.

Van Aken helped persuade his Dutch compatriot to swap Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo for England and the Dutch centre-back has also been acting as a chauffeur to help Pelupessy settle into life in the Steel City.

The pair have known each other since playing youth football together in the Netherlands and, along with Glenn Loovens and new manager Jos Luhukay, provide a strong Dutch influence at Hillsborough.

“Joost has helped me in Sheffield,” said former Heracles captain Pelupessy. “Every day he has taken me from the hotel to the training ground. I have no car so I am very grateful he’s here.

“I got some messages from Joost (before signing). We played against each other in youth teams, so that was easy to talk with him. I had a great feeling, he was positive about the club, so I had good reasons to come here.”

Pelupessy completed his £500,000 move to Wednesday last Thursday, on a two-and-a-half year deal, but was an unused substitute for the Owls in their 0-0 draw with Cardiff City.

The 24-year-old, who began his career with FC Twente, is hoping to make his debut in Friday night’s FA Cup tie with Reading.

“I hope to make my debut then,” he said. “I was hoping against Cardiff, but I only trained once. Maybe Friday is my big chance. I hope so.”

Pelupessy is relishing the chance to play in England, and working with Luhukay. “I watch a lot of Premier League and sometimes the Championship, and I expect a lot in England. It’s high-level, a higher level, but also a different level than in Holland. It’s a big challenge for me,” he said.

“Jos being here was part of my decision. I didn’t know Jos personally, but he had a real lot of interest in me. That made it easier to come. Of course it helps to have a Dutch manager.”

The Owls, who have won just once in 12 Championship games, sit 14 points off the play-off spots and promotion this season is highly unlikely, with just 18 games remaining.

But Pelupessy has been impressed with the Owls’ squad – despite having 10 first-teamers sidelined with long-term injuries – and feels results will improve.