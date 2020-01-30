Dylan Mottley-Henry has 'unfinished business' after re-joining Bradford City from Barnsley FC

BARNSLEY winger Dylan Mottley-Henry has joined Bradford City - the club where he started his career - on a permanent deal for rest of the season.

The 22-year-old - who began his career in the club’s youth academy - returns to the Utilita Energy Stadium on a permanent deal until the end of the season.



Since signing for the Reds - where he has struggled for first-team opportunities and has made just one first-team appearance - Mottley-Henry has also spent time on loan at Tranmere Rovers, Chesterfield and Harrogate Town.

Mottley-Henley comes straight into contention for Saturday’s trip to Oldham Athletic.

The Leeds-born player said: "It feels great to be back here - where I started my career - and a little bit surreal!

"I am delighted to have re-signed for the club and there is definitely a feeling of unfinished business.

"I look forward to kicking on and performing as well as I possibly can."

Bantams boss Gary Bowyer added: "Dylan began his career here, so is desperate to come back in and make an impression.

"He brings a lot of pace and power, which you cannot have enough of in a football club. We are delighted to be able to welcome him."