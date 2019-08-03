Ebbsfleet 1-4 FC Halifax Town: Wild delighted with performance after Town's big opening day win

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild was delighted with his side's performance as The Shaymen thrashed Ebbsfleet 4-1 in his first competitive game in charge.

Goals from Cameron King, Niall Maher, debutant Jack Earing and Nathan Clarke, who scored a sensational 70-yard free-kick, saw Town romp to victory against their 10-man opponents.

"You always want to get off to a good start as a new manager," said Wild. "It really helps you, gets the fans on side.

"I thought it was the way our performance went today in terms of controlling the game, that's one thing I want to bring to the football club - that we control possession.

"We've got some really good footballers, so we need to get them on the ball and excite the crowd.

"I'm one of them managers that wants to give the players ownership, I want them to go out and express what they're good at.

"We do our work all week for Saturday, and on the Saturday you've got to trust them. I place a massive emphasis on trust, and I thought we trusted them in abundance today.

"We said that if we work hard all week on a game-plan, don't deter from it otherwise there's no point in working on it all week.

"I thought we worked on it well, and it came off for us."

Wild agreed with referee Matthew Russell's decision to send off Ebbsfleet skipper Jack King after he tripped Town forward Tobi Sho-Silva just outside the box.

"I thought it was a nailed-on red card," Wild said. "There's no arguments about that, and that's obviously killed them. It's their captain.

"If it was on the flip-side for me I'd have been gutted but I don't think they can have any complaints."

John Goddard levelled for Ebbsfleet a few minutes before half-time.

"It was their only shot on goal but that proves that you have to stay switched on at this level," Wild said.

"One long ball, one knock down and it's a goal, and we've got to learn from that, learn to not let the keeper get that high up the pitch, we've got to stop him earlier so we can defend higher up the pitch."

When asked what the message was at half-time, Wild said: "Keep doing what you're doing, keep believing in yourself.

"You'll get chances as the games goes on, they'll tire, and that's when we'll get our chances.

"For the second goal, Naz (Niall Maher) gets a bit of a gap and he gets the ball in the net.

"They're the big messages - stick to what you're good at and we trust you."

Halifax's third goal was a sweeping move that saw Cameron King and substitute Jamie Allen involved before sub Earing's delicate chip over the prone Ebbsfleet keeper.

"Brave in possession, get the ball wide, get the ball in-behind teams - that's how we're going to play this year," said Wild. "And you saw that today."

On King's man-of-the-match display, Wild said: "Cameron's had an excellent game, he ran the game, and we've got to utilise him more.

"We're a young set of lads who are good footballers. I don't want to boom it long, I want to get Cameron and our number ten's on the ball, get our wide men on the ball, so we can go and express what a good footballing side we are."

Defender Clarke scored an audacious fourth goal by lobbing keeper Nathan Asmore from well inside his own half.

"Clarkey and Browny deserve that for all the work they've done," said Wild, "and there's your nous and experience of someone who tries his luck, and fair play to him, he deserves that.

"He didn't think he could kick it that far! But he deserves that for his performance."

But Wild did have a note of caution after the win: "It's a long hard season, so let's not judge ourselves on today. Let's judge ourselves in May," he added.