I'm enjoying everything about the club," Kitching said.

"There's a lot of effort that goes on behind-the-scenes that fans won't know about, you're made to feel really welcome and it's a club that's been fantastic at developing players over the years.

"It's a massive club in my eyes, even just going around the town and seeing how much the people care for the club, it's unbelievable really. Having the fans back inside the ground is really pushing us on as well.

"For me personally, I love it."

Here is the best of today’s Championship and League One rumours...

1. Portsmouth join race to sign Bristol City defender Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Hearts are in the race to sign Taylor Moore from Bristol City. The Robins are reportedly willing to loan out Moore before deadline day. (Football Insider)

2. Cheltenham reject second bid for captain Cheltenham have rejected a second bid for captain Ben Tozer from Wrexham. The National League club had reportedly doubled their first bid to £120,000. (Gloucestershire Live)

3. Wolves set to swoop for Cardiff City striker Wolves are reportedly preparing a late move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore. Bruno Lage's side are ready to offer £7 million for the 29-year-old. (Football Insider)

4. Sheffield Wednesday plotting move for former Boro winger Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly looking at signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing following the departure of Andre Green. The winger was released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season. (Football League World)