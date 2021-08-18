The Terriers had struggled in their opening two fixtures - drawing to Derby County and losing 5-1 to Fulham, however Carlos Corberan believes the victory will remove doubts from his players’ minds.

Corberan said: "After the defeat we had on Saturday, it was important we reacted as sometimes these defeats can create some doubts and increase minds in the players' minds and this will help the team.

"Today was a game where we made challenges and played the game without any mistakes. The concentration level was higher as a team.

“That was clearly a necessary win. We created chances after we scored the first goal.

“We didn’t make many mistakes and defended strongly to get the three points. After the goal, we created our best chances through (Sorba) Thomas and Koroma.

“More importantly, we had the mentality to defend the result and secure the clean sheet.

“I must praise the spirit of the team. We lost Pearson and then (Danny) Ward, who felt unwell, so all three subs were necessary."

