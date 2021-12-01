EFL Trophy draw: When is the draw for the last 16 stage? Who has qualified and how to watch

The draw for the Round of 16 stage of the Papa John's Trophy will take place on Saturday, December 4.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:42 pm

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports following Coventry City's Championship meeting with West Brom, which kicks off at 12.30pm.

Former Sunderland and Baggies talisman Kevin Phillips, and former Cardiff City and Sky Blues striker Jay Bothroyd will conduct the draw which will be hosted by David Prutton.

There will be 16 clubs involved in next stage of the competition with the draw split into Northern and Southern sections.

Tranmere Rovers and Harrogate Town and Exeter City and Portsmouth saw their second round ties postponed this week, with all four teams set to be included in the draw along with the winners from the other knockout games which went ahead.

Rotherham United booked their place in the next round with a penalty shootout win over Port Vale on Tuesday night.

PAPA JOHN'S TROPHY: The draw for the Round of 16 will be held on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster are both aiming to advance into the last 16 tonight as they host Hartlepool United and Crewe Alexandra respectively.

Round of 16 matches will be played the week commencing January 3.

