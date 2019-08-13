Embattled Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert vows to fight on after Carabao Cup setback

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Jan Siewert has vowed to battle on and insists that he and chairman Phil Hodgkinson remain 'on the same page' after a painful Carabao Cup exit at the hands of visiting Lincoln City.

Town's run without a win in all competitions extended to 13 matches following a 1-0 reverse with main stand patrons turning on Siewert and the club's players at the final whistle.

On the performance, Siewert, who has won just one of his 18 matches in charge and made ten changes for tonight's game, said:"It was not good at all.

"For me, we had a team on the pitch with no rhythm and players who came back late from pre-season on holiday and young players who never ever played with us. Still I cannot defend that performance.

"It is about all of us. The supporters are amazing and I could understand why they were not pleased. I would share their opinion, I do not hide it; it was a bad performance from us. We did see what we can, but it is about manage expectations."

And on what he has thought about resigning after such a tough run, he added: "Not at all, not at all.

"The whole time I have spoken with the board about what is happening. A few days ago, I spoke with the chairman about things and we are on the same page."

Town play host to Fulham in a Championship fixture at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday evening.

"We face Fulham now and we have a different squad on the pitch. It is about managing expectations and of course, we want to win football matches. But to bring back the winning mentality, you have to take the steps and it is difficult. But we did not perform well at all."